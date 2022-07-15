On evening of July 15, Russian occupiers launched massive shelling of Ukrainian cities

On the evening of July 15, the Russian occupiers launched a massive rocket attack on a number of Ukrainian cities. There are reports of strikes on the Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Odesa and Kyiv regions.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

It has become known that Russian troops struck Bakhmut with a "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher.

The occupants also fired three rockets at the territory of Odessa Region. One missile was shot down by air defense forces.

The Russians shelled Slaviansk in Donetsk region with cluster missiles from MLRS, killing people as a result.

Local telegram channels also report explosions in Dnipro and Kremenchuk.

Later it became known that a man was killed in Dnipro. Enemy missiles hit an industrial enterprise in the city - three people were killed and 15 more were wounded

The head of the Kyiv RMA released information that an enemy missile was shot down by the Air Force of Ukraine in the skies of the Bilotserkovsky district of the Kyiv region.