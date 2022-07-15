In Dnipro, enemy missiles hit industrial plant, killing 3 people and injuring 15 more - RMA
In Dnipro, 3 people were killed and 15 injured as a result of rocket fire by the occupiers.
This was stated by head of Dnipro regional military administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"We have 'arrivals' along the Dnipro. Rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street near it. Preliminarily, this Russian attack killed three people, 15 more were wounded," Reznychenko wrote.
The official noted that the extent of the devastation is being clarified.
