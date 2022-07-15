Air defense destroyed 4 X-101 missiles flying to Dnipro from Caspian Sea

On July 15, at about 10 p.m., the occupiers launched missile strikes against the city of Dnipro, some of the missiles were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on Facebook by Air Command "East".

The report noted: "The X-101 missiles were launched from Tu-95 TC strategic aircraft from the northern part of the Caspian Sea.

Four missiles were shot down by the air defense forces and means of the "East" Air Command

The X-101 is one of the most technologically advanced missiles in the arsenal of a terrorist country. Its warhead weighs more than 400 kilograms of explosives and has a range of 5,500 kilometers. The speed of the missile is 720 kilometers per hour.

Several rockets hit an industrial plant, according to the local military administration there are dead and wounded, the damage is being specified.

