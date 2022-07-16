353 children died due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 662 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 16, 2022, more than 1,015 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 353 children died and more than 662 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 353, Kharkiv region - 191, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

On July 15, a mother and her young daughter were killed by Russian servicemen in the city of Kherson.

It became known about three more children who were wounded on July 14 as a result of a rocket fire by the enemy in the center of Vinnytsia.

On July 15, the occupiers once again came under fire in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region. A 14-year-old girl was injured in the village of Verkhnokamianske, and a 16-year-old girl was injured in the village of Sviato-Pokrovske.

2,138 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 221 were completely destroyed.