Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 38,140 people, 220 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,677 tanks and 3,874 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 16, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 38,140 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 38,140 (+140) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1677 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3874 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 846 (+4) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 109 (+0) units,

aircraft - 220 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 687 (+6),

cruise missiles - 162 (+7),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2735 (+4) units,

special equipment - 68 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut. The data is being verified," the General Staff said.