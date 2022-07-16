Number of victims of rocket attack on Vinnytsia has increased. Woman died in hospital

The number of people killed as a result of the occupiers' rocket attack on the center of Vinnytsia has increased to 24. Four people are considered missing.

Serhiy Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"24 dead...Unfortunately, one more woman died today in the hospital - 85% of burns. 68 victims continue to be treated, including 4 children. 4 remain missing," Borzov informs.

Earlier it was reported that 23 people died, including 3 children, 71 people were hospitalized with injuries, and 18 are considered missing after the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Vinnytsia on July 14.

