"Shoygu gave instructions to further increase actions of groups in all operational areas", - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation

The head of the Russian military department, Serhiy Shoygu, ordered the Russian occupiers to step up their offensive in all operational directions.

He gave the corresponding order after inspecting the occupation groups of the "South" and "Center" troops, informs Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"At the end of the hearing, the head of the Russian military department gave the necessary instructions on the further escalation of the groups' actions in all operational directions in order to eliminate the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive missile and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions," the message reads.

Read more: "Special operation" will continue until tasks set by Putin are fully fulfilled," - Shoigu