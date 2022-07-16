Authorities advise residents of Sumy and Bilopil to left for weekend due to high threat of shelling

The mayors of Sumy and Bilopol' of the Sumy region advise citizens to leave the cities for the weekend - due to the high threat of Russian shelling.

Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko published the relevant appeal on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

For those who cannot leave the city for various reasons, the mayor advises visiting less crowded places during the weekend, staying at home, and in the event of an air alarm, do not go outside, but stay in shelters.

The mayor of Bilopol', Yury Zarko, also appealed to the townspeople to go.

"It seems that a difficult weekend awaits us. Therefore, I would advise those who have such an opportunity to go for a couple of days to their relatives in the village, at least 40 km away from the border. First of all, this applies to those who have small children! Take care!" - he wrote.

As reported, during the night and morning of July 16, the enemy shelled four communities in the Sumy region, and there is significant destruction in the Esmanskyi community.