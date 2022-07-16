ENG
War
Situation in region of Transnistria is stable, borders are tightly protected, - Defense Forces

The situation in the region of Transnistria is absolutely stable and is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint coordination center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this during an informational telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"As for Transnistria, the situation here is absolutely stable and under the control of the Defense Forces. Our borders are tightly protected, organized defense in this direction does not give the occupiers a chance to even try to advance in this direction," she said.

