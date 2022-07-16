Russian Federation is trying to recruit abroad those involved in supply of weapons to Ukraine, - intelligence

Agents of the occupier country were tasked with identifying and tracking the routes through which weapons are delivered to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Сensor.NET informs.

It is primarily about the activities of the special services of the Russian Federation in the countries of Eastern Europe.

"In order to determine the delivery schemes and the number of weapons that the partner countries hand over to the defenders of Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion, the Russian military attachés in the countries of the European Union received an order through closed communication channels to intensify the recruitment of police officers and citizens involved in the transportation of weapons," - said in scouts

In the border regions with Ukraine, Russian special services are trying to use pro-Russian activists.

According to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Europeans, having received proposals for cooperation from the Russian Federation, turn to the police and security agencies.