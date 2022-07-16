Russians launch strikes on rear cities to create tension in country, but front line is moving towards Russian Federation - Defense Forces

The purpose of the Russian missile attacks on the rear regions of Ukraine is to sow panic among the population and create internal tension in the country.

Natalya Gumenyuk, head of the joint coordination center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this during a telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

"This is a psychological pressure on those regions that are considered to be deep in the rear, this is internal tension in the country, so that there is no understanding that the front line is advancing and advancing towards the return of the occupiers to their country and the cleansing of our territories," Natalya Humenyuk said.

We will remind you that in recent days a number of Ukrainian cities - Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Nikopol, Chuguyiv, Odesa - suffered powerful blows. In addition, rockets were shot down over the Kyiv region and Poltava region.

