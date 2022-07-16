ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4976 visitors online
News War
7 863 10

Russians launch strikes on rear cities to create tension in country, but front line is moving towards Russian Federation - Defense Forces

дснс,вінниця

The purpose of the Russian missile attacks on the rear regions of Ukraine is to sow panic among the population and create internal tension in the country.

Natalya Gumenyuk, head of the joint coordination center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this during a telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

"This is a psychological pressure on those regions that are considered to be deep in the rear, this is internal tension in the country, so that there is no understanding that the front line is advancing and advancing towards the return of the occupiers to their country and the cleansing of our territories," Natalya Humenyuk said.

We will remind you that in recent days a number of Ukrainian cities - Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Nikopol, Chuguyiv, Odesa - suffered powerful blows. In addition, rockets were shot down over the Kyiv region and Poltava region.

Watch more: Fire caused by Russian cruise missile was extinguished in Odessa. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

defense (785) shoot out (13007) Russia (11673)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 