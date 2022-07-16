Ukraine will receive two batteries of modern air defense systems NASAMS, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

The air defense of Ukraine will receive two batteries of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurih Ihnat, on the air of "Radio NV", Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We were not promised two pieces, but two batteries. We understand that few countries in the world have such high-tech weapons and are waiting in line for it," he said.

At the same time, Ihnat noted that it is currently impossible to name the exact number of systems.

"We are talking about two batteries, which have not only launchers, but also certain machines for charging, target detection and maintenance of complexes," said the spokesman of the command of the Air Force Base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Watch more: "They encountered here marines against whom they fought in Moschun", - how "Azov" defends Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO