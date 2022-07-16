ENG
Thanks to high-precision strikes of AFU on Russian warehouses, number of shelling in Luhansk region has significantly decreased, - Haidai

The actions of Ukrainian artillerymen against the enemy's warehouses forced the enemy to change the offensive tactics in the Luhansk region, which will continue to defend.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, told about this on the air of Channel 5, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, currently the rashists are afraid of Ukrainian artillerymen, which is why they do not store ammunition in warehouses, but work immediately "from the wheels" - bringing ammunition to the front lines with cars.

"If earlier the occupiers had a significant advantage in firepower, now, thanks to Western weapons, we have made up for it and have become stronger. High-precision hits on warehouses confirm this," Haidai emphasized.

