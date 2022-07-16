Threat from Belarus is currently low, but it may increase depending on success of Russian Federation on territory of Ukraine, - Skibitsky

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine currently sees no signs of the creation of powerful groups on the territory of Belarus.

This was stated by the representative of the MID of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

"If we talk about powerful strike groups, primarily Russian, which were created in February before the invasion, there are no such signs. However, we do not rule out that in the future, depending on the success of the enemy in our territory, a reorganization and strengthening of the Russian presence is possible on the territory of Belarus," said the representative of the MID.

Watch more: "They encountered here marines against whom they fought in Moschun", - how "Azov" defends Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

In general, according to Skibitsky, "there is a threat, today its level is not as high as it was in February, but over time it may increase."

Today, according to him, there is a rotation of troops on the border with Ukraine from the side of Belarus.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence sees that missile units, anti-missile defense units, and Russian aviation units remain on the territory of Belarus.

"They can be used for missile strikes, and this preserves the threat that originates from the territory of Belarus," said a representative of the MID of the Ministry of Defense.

Watch more: Real battle of 2nd company of SOF "Azov" Kyiv". VIDEO