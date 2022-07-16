Racist information forces, under the supervision of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation, conducted another campaign in the information field of Germany with the aim of discrediting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and reducing international support for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

It is noted that the journalists of the German publication "Deutschland-Kurier" were given materials allegedly captured by the Russians in the regional branch of the SBU in Mariupol. The transferred "documents" refer to the alleged conduct of work by the special service of Ukraine regarding the OSCE Mission in Donbas.

The article in "Deutschland-Kurier" was entitled: "Good Mr. Zelensky: Did his special services spy on OSCE employees?"

To spread the material among the German public in social networks, the so-called "factory of fakes" was used, which was overseen by Oleksii Horeslavsky. Until 2020, he held the position of deputy head of public projects management of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation. Currently, he is the head of the organizations ANO "Dialog" and ANO "Institute of Internet Development" created under the supervision of the AP of the Russian Federation, which are directly involved in conducting information warfare in the European direction.

To create the impression of a broad discussion of the topic, the "fake factory" prepared standard "comments" that are distributed under the material's publications in social networks, in particular:

1. I don't understand why we continue to support a regime that smells worse every day.

2. It is time to finish with Ukraine. Let Putin deal with it.

3. Support for Ukraine caused a catastrophe for the German economy. The English press is openly disgusted with our difficulties. Time to stop this suicidal madness.

4. Ukraine is an obedient puppet of Washington and London. If such behavior had not been approved there, Ukrainians would not have dared to spy for the OSCE.

5. I have never been a supporter of conflict with Putin.

6. It is necessary to understand that Putin is not against Germany, but against Ukrainians fighting each other.

7. We should no longer support Zelensky.

8. President Zelensky is a very nice person, but for some reason, I don't want to trust him.

"It should be noted that Putin's "hybrid" war against Ukraine has been waged for many years in a row. Generous financial infusions of the occupying country allow buying the loyalty of individual journalists, experts, and politicians," the message states.

