In Vinnytsia,was finished dismantling rubble after rocket attack, one person has not been found yet - SES

In Vinnytsia, rescuers finished dismantling the rubble of buildings destroyed by a Russian missile attack. One person has not been found yet.

This was reported on Telegram by the press center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Vinnytsia: work on the demolition of the debris caused by the shelling of the Russian Federation has been completed

A total of 55 multi-apartment and private residential buildings, 40 cars, and 2 trams were damaged and destroyed as a result of the shelling.

According to the health department of RMA, 23 people, including 3 children, died as a result of the shelling. 202 people applied for help, 68 of them were hospitalized, including 4 children, and 110 received outpatient care. All victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

3 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service. 1 person remains wanted (missing)," the message reads.