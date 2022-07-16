Recently, Twitter, and YouTube have been ignoring Ukraine's requests to remove propaganda content

A new report by the European Disinformation Center shows that YouTube and Twitter are ignoring requests to remove hate and disinformation directed against Ukrainians.

As Censor.NET reports, The Washington Post reports about it.

"In the frenzied first weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, American technology companies that control the world's largest information centers sprung into action. Responding to pressure from Western governments, social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube banned or throttled Russian state media accounts The mass media have strengthened their fact-checking operations, limited the sale of advertising in Russia and opened direct lines of communication with Ukrainian officials," the report said.

However, over time, the methods of Russian propaganda have evolved — and tech firms have stopped keeping up with them.

"Ukrainian officials, who have flagged thousands of tweets, YouTube videos and other social media posts as Russian propaganda or anti-Ukrainian hate speech, say companies have become less responsive to requests to remove such content," the report said.

It is noted that a new study by the European Center for Disinformation confirms that many of these requests go unheeded, posts with Kremlin narratives and the accounts of their authors are active on social networks.

Read more: Occupiers are blocking YouTube and Instagram in Kherson region, - Khlan

"When these were the first months of full-scale Russian aggression (US technology companies) were very active, very interested in helping. Now they avoid calling us," said Mykola Balaban, deputy head of the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

While some platforms, including Facebook Meta and LinkedIn (Microsoft), continue to correspond regularly with Balaban's agency, he said YouTube (Google) has not responded to emails for nearly two months.

Frustrated by the silence, Ukraine in late April partnered with independent researchers at the Center for Disinformation, a European coalition of several non-profit organizations, to analyze the effectiveness of platform moderation. The findings confirm at least some of Balaban's concerns.

As Russian efforts move from the megaphones of state media to individual influencers and troll armies coordinated through Telegram, Ukrainian authorities and nonprofit partners are monitoring and flagging posts that use derogatory or dehumanizing terms for Ukrainians as a way to justify the war.

The report found that more than 70% of posts labeled as anti-Ukrainian hate speech on YouTube and Twitter remained available as of the end of June, while more than 90% of the accounts responsible for such posts remained active.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have policies against glorifying the Russian invasion or attacking Ukrainians based on their nationality, although they noted that it usually takes more than one violation to suspend an offending account. Both YouTube and Twitter said they had taken action against some of the accounts.

YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi did not directly comment on the company's response to Ukraine's takedown requests, but said the company has been in regular contact with the Ukrainian government and has removed more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels for violating its policies since the war began.

Twitter spokeswoman Elizabeth Busby also did not directly respond to Ukrainian officials' concerns, but said the company continues to work with outside organizations and monitor policy violations. Busby added that Twitter's policy goes beyond the keep or remove algorithm. It includes efforts to increase the credibility of information about the war and avoid publications that may mislead.

The report also found that LinkedIn removed less than half of the posts that Ukrainian officials flagged as examples of Russian propaganda justifying the war.

Meanwhile, Facebook has removed all 98 posts that the Ukrainian government and its partners flagged as containing anti-Ukrainian hate speech, although many relevant accounts remain active.

Thierry Breton, the European Union's internal market commissioner, who has targeted the technology for regulation, said the Disinformation Situation Center's report exemplified the need for tough rules to hold technology platforms accountable. "The Russian disinformation war is a real invasion of our digital space. The examples in the report show once again that major online platforms have taken insufficient measures to protect their users from this intrusion. This has real consequences around the world," Breton said.