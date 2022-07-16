Court in Hague in October may proceed to consider merits of case regarding genocide of Ukrainians, - MFA

Russia has until the end of September to submit its objections to the jurisdiction of the court in this case.

The International Court of Justice of the United Nations in The Hague will begin to consider the merits of the case accusing the Russian Federation of genocide against Ukrainians. This was announced during the All-Ukrainian telethon by the agent of Ukraine at the UN International Court of Justice, ambassador on special assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anton Korynevych, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"We submitted a memorandum, on July 1 we did it. This means that the Russian Federation has three months to submit, if it has any, its objections to the jurisdiction of the court in this case. Then the court can proceed to the decision of the case on the merits," - he said.

According to him, Ukraine can hold Russia, as a state, as well as specific individuals accountable.