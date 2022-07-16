Russia is preparing for next stage of offensive actions in Ukraine, - Skibitsky

Russia is currently preparing for the next stage of offensive actions in Ukraine.

The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MID of the Ministry of Defense) Vadym Skibitsky informed about this on the air of Ukrainian TV channels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Undoubtedly, preparations are underway for the next stage of offensive actions," he said.

Skibitsky stated that, according to preliminary information, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu did visit the grouping of Russian troops, and, according to the assessment of Ukrainian military intelligence, the commanders were first listened to regarding further actions and the conduct of the "operation", as well as the results of those activities were summarized. which were made.

"According to some reports, he even presented awards to the generals and officers who distinguished themselves the most in this "operation". But it is necessary to clarify the information, because it is necessary to know for sure where he was, who he was eavesdropping on, and accordingly, as military intelligence (we need to know - ed. .), what issues were raised, what plans and intentions were discussed during this meeting," said the representative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Responding to the question about the alleged end of the operational pause of the Russian Federation in Donbas, Skibitskyi informed that the intelligence currently records a certain activity of the enemy.

"At the same time, it is not only missile strikes that are carried out from the air and from the sea - we see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line, there is an active use of tactical aviation, attack helicopters. That is, yes, indeed, there is a certain activation of the enemy along of the entire front line," Skibitsky said.

Earlier, information appeared in the mass media that Shoigu, based on the results of an "inspection" of the Russian military groups South and Center, which are participating in the war against Ukraine, gave the order to increase Russian attacks "on all operational directions."