Ukrainian soldiers forced Russian troops to withdraw from Vuhlehirska TPP, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Ivano-Daryivka, Hryhorivka, Novoluhanske, and Semihiria and to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

This will be reported in the operational information of the General Staff of Ukraine as of 18.00 on 07/16/2022 regarding the Russian invasion

"Glory to Ukraine! The one hundred and forty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to launch missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. We urge you not to ignore air warning signals.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversky directions. In order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops near Zarutske, Starykyvye, and Budivelne of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is regrouping units with the aim of further advancing in the direction of the settlements of Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

The aggressor fired from barrel and jet artillery, tanks and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Protopopivka, Prudianka, Dementiivka, Svitlychne, Mykilske, Cherkaski Tyshki, Stary Saltiv, Rubizhne, Korobochkine, Dolyna, Ivanivka, Barvinkove, Bohorodychne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, and Kostyantynivka. Carried out airstrikes near Mospanove and Bohorodychne.

On the Sloviansk and Bakhmut directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on establishing control over the cities of Siversk and Bakhmut. Continues to use all available means of fire damage along the contact line.

Shelling of civilian and military infrastructure was recorded in the areas of Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Oleksandrivka, Nikiforivka, Donetske, Spirne, Travneve, Pokrovske, Soledar, New York, Kodema and other settlements. The occupiers launched airstrikes near New York, Berestove, and Soledar.

With offensive and assault actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Hryhorivka, Novoluhanske, Semihiria settlements and to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. There is no success - the Ukrainian soldiers forced the enemy to retreat.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers shelled the positions of our troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Kamianske, Vuhledar, Nevelske, Vremivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Tonenke, Prechistivka, Novopillia, Novosilka and others. An airstrike was recorded near Avdiivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to shell with the use of barrel artillery and rocket salvo fire systems along the contact line. Conducted airstrikes in the Potemkine area. The threat of missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure remains.

Our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in the designated directions and maintain a firm defense.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!" the message reads.