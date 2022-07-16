ENG
6 Kh-101 missiles were fired over territory of Ukraine from Caspian Sea, 4 were shot down by our air defense units, 2 hit agricultural enterprise, - Air Force

The Air Force of Ukraine repelled an attack by Russian missiles from the Caspian Sea, launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command.

The report states: "Around 3:20 p.m. on July 16, Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine from the Caspian Sea region.

The enemy fired six missiles of the X-101 (X-555) type.

Around 4:30 p.m., four missiles were destroyed by air defense units of the East Air Command in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The rest hit an agricultural enterprise in Cherkasy region. Data on damages and victims are being clarified."

Author: 

