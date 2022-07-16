Ukraine reports to partners how it uses money and weapons provided: there is not day that we do not exchange information, - Markarova

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, believes that there has never been such a level of cooperation and mutual transparency between Kyiv and Washington as it is now.

She said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

"I am involved in all communications. I cannot tell about all of them, but I do not remember such a level of cooperation, understanding and mutual transparency that we have now. There is not a day that we do not exchange information - in including from our side," the diplomat said.

According to her, Ukraine provides its partners with a full understanding of how it uses the provided funds and weapons - as much as possible in the conditions of active hostilities. In addition to exchanging information with the Pentagon and the White House, the Ukrainian authorities also constantly inform Congress.

Read more: Russia is preparing for next stage of offensive actions in Ukraine, - Skibitsky

"This was an initiative of the Ukrainian side. When we began to allocate the first tranches specifically for the Ukrainian budget, we immediately, as soon as these funds were exchanged for hryvnias and spent, provided full reporting. Not only to the US administration, USAID and the World Bank, through whose account these funds come in. We send the same reporting to Congress - the World Bank does it separately," the ambassador explained.