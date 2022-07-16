Lend-Lease is additional tool that Ukraine will use when funds from other programs run out, - Markarova

So far, U.S. funding for budget programs is sufficient to actively provide military support to Ukraine.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, stated this in an interview with Voice of Аmerica, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Pentagon's position now is that now that there are these programs to actually grant, donate weapons to us - the focus will be on them. The Pentagon's focus now is to find the weapons that we need as quickly as possible and make them available to us through these programs," Markarova said.

She added that "Lend-Lease is an additional tool that Ukraine will use more actively if necessary, when it sees that funds from other programs are running out".

"Then there would be two options. Either we plug the lend-lease quickly at that point, or we go back to Congress with additional requests. Or rather, we go to the U.S. Administration, and the Administration goes to Congress," the diplomat explained.

Markarova reminded that the funds allocated by Congress for Ukraine have to be used by the end of the US fiscal year, which ends in September.

At the same time, the diplomat assumes that they could run out by then: "It's hard to say when these funds will run out - we want to be provided as soon as possible. They may run out sooner - but it's hard to talk about that right now".