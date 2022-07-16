It's hard to be pacifist when gun-wielding killer is coming at you, - Zelenska

Olena Zelenska, the President's wife, responding to questions from journalists of the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, stressed that by stopping the Russian invasion, Ukrainians are stopping it not only for themselves, but also for Europe.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Zelenska wrote about this in Telegram.

Thus, when asked: "Some of us, calling ourselves pacifists, think that to supply arms is to prolong the war. What do you say to them?", Zelenska responded that "being a pacifist when a gun-wielding killer is coming at you is the last decision you'll ever make."

"Just imagine that this is your country, magical Milan or Naples, being invaded by Russian invaders. That they occupied the outskirts of Rome, killing the inhabitants of the suburbs. Their rockets fly into the residential buildings of Bologna every day. And then they pull out breathless children".

And at that time someone says, "Put down your guns, don't fight back! Try talking to someone who just killed your parents with a bomb or replaced your children's school."

You must understand an important thing: An invader, like a rapist, will never stop if you give in to him. He will go further. And who knows if he will reach you? I would not wish it. By stopping the invasion now, Ukrainians are stopping it not only in relation to themselves, but also in relation to Europe," Zelenska stressed.

