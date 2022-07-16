German Prosecutor's Office investigates leak of intelligence data on Russian atrocities in Bucha

The German prosecutor's office is investigating the leak of German intelligence information about the Russian military's crimes against civilians in Bucha.

It is noted that the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the federal government probably did not want the public to know the details of the mass civilian murders. It is alleged that members of the Bundestag passed this information on to the media so that the crimes would become known.

The Prosecutor's Office is now checking the politicians for possible state treason.

"There are procedures for which the Bundestag administration has contacted the prosecutor. We are checking them," a spokeswoman said on Friday.

News portal The Pioneer reported that Bundestag Speaker Berbel Bas had previously authorized the so-called criminal prosecution - in four cases involving the Defense Committee and three others involving other specialized parliamentary committees.

It is believed that classified information may have leaked from the meeting. More than 60 politicians and officials attended the meeting in the Bundestag in early April.

According to The Pioneer, committee head Marie-Agness Struck-Zimmermann was the first to report the cases. "New and old members of parliament must understand that giving away secrets is not a trivial offense, and the penalties associated with disclosing secrets are not paper tigers, but can lead to real consequences," she said.

In early April, German media reported that the BND presented the Bundestag with data from intercepts of conversations between the Russian military discussing the killing of civilians in Bucha. The BND recordings indicate that these were neither random actions nor the actions of individual soldiers who got out of control. We are talking about the soldiers talking about the atrocities as if they were their everyday life.

As the intelligence representative in the Bundestag said, this shows that the killing of civilians has become part of the routine actions of the Russian military, perhaps part of a clear strategy. It is about spreading fear and terror among civilians and suppressing resistance.

