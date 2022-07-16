Linkevičius on 7th sanctions package against Russia: "EU has paid Russia more money than it helped Ukraine".

Former Defense Minister and former Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius criticized the EU sanctions policy, saying that the EU has now sent more money to Russia for gas and oil than it has to Ukraine for aid.

As a result, according to him, energy prices in Europe are rising, and the ruble is getting stronger, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

"The seventh package of sanctions is being prepared. Who cares? The EU has sent exponentially more money to Russia to buy oil, gas and coal than it has given to Ukraine for aid. Oil prices are rising. The ruble is even stronger. Some are still concerned about "provocative" restrictions. It's sad. , - noted Linkevičius.

See more: Freedom - in genes: Linkevičius reminded Russians of their place on medieval map. MAP