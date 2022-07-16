In order to achieve success in land operations, AFU needs advantage in sky, - Air Forces spokesman Ignat

In order to succeed in land-based military operations, the Armed Forces need to gain air superiority and obtain the appropriate weapons and equipment from Western allies.

"After the terrorist acts and war crimes that Russia is committing, the world must react. And as soon as possible to make decisions that now take a very long time. This is what the President keeps talking about, how much more blood of Ukrainians is needed to give us what we so desperately need. And these are heavy weapons, for air forces - anti-aircraft, air defense equipment, as well as aircraft," the official said.

Gaining an advantage in the air is key to success on the ground, he said.

"The artillery systems coming in are definitely a huge game changer, and the occupiers are afraid of that. The means of air defense, which will arrive, hopefully, someday to Ukraine - modern means that will be able to stop cruise missiles and will be an even greater argument for Russian aviation to keep at a distance,"- stressed the spokesman.

He stressed that it is very important for Ukraine to receive modern Western military aviation.

"If air platforms will be provided, these are modern multi-purpose fighter planes, which will be able to strike both air and ground targets. In addition to the already available aircraft and successfully working daily on the front line and deep in the enemy's defense - strike aviation, which works together with artillery on the rear, then there will be a completely different conversation, "- said Yuriy Ignat.

The speaker of the Air Force stressed that aviation is capable of fundamentally changing the situation on the battlefield.

"We monitor the enemy's flight communities, the social networks, the publishers - they are very afraid if fighters with Western weapons appear, with anti-radar missiles, which will be difficult to fight, which will destroy their air defense systems."

And then it will be the turn of our aviation to go through the Russian forces. So providing aircraft, high-powered missiles will change the course of the war, and our ground forces can quickly liberate our territories. But it will be a hard challenge for all of us," he said.

The official also called for the evacuation of residents of territories near where the fighting is taking place.

"Citizens of regions where fighting is taking place, frontline towns, should evacuate in order not to become a human shield for the occupants during a counterattack by the Ukrainian army. It is necessary to look for humanitarian corridors and to cross over to safe territory by any means.

And the Ukrainian army - not terrorists, not war criminals, will strike point blows against the occupiers," summed up Yuriy Ignat.

"At all levels of government there are talks with our partners on the implementation of everything - first of all, it is air defense. Training pilots and getting air platforms (F-15, F-16 or F-18 planes) - this will already be decided, probably in more closed circles," Ignat said in an interview with Radio NV.

He confirmed that a bill on training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-15 and F-16 fighters was introduced in the U.S. Congress, but added that "this is also not a quick process in the U.S. politician must go through a certain procedure".

"Congressman Kinzinger was the first to publish (information about - ed.) this visit of the pilots, where they could talk informally. The pilots talked about the needs of the Air Force, specifically aviation, to cover the skies and that these planes could help us liberate the occupied territories.

Since the congressman in question is himself a military pilot, they actually spoke the same language. And we hope that there will be understanding in the American society and American politicians and (they will make - ed.) the only right decision to allocate these aircraft platforms to Ukraine", - noted the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the AFU.