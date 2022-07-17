We all should remember price of mistakes and strife that made road to independence difficult for previous generations, - Zelensky

During his address on July 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to remember the high price of mistakes and discord in state-building.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in his appeal.

The President noted: "On this day 32 years ago, the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Ukraine was adopted. It was the first document of this level after many years, affirming the right of our people to live independently. Independently and democratically. The specific points of the Declaration reflected the realities of the time and the hopes that prevailed in our society 32 years later, after eight years of war in Donbas, and on the 143rd day of a full-scale war against Russia it may seem that the text of the Declaration could have been different, particularly from a security perspective.

But at the time, too, this text was revolutionary. The Declaration renewed the tradition of Ukrainian state-building, and it was on its basis that the Act of Independence of Ukraine was subsequently adopted.

And today, when our people are fighting for independence, we are in our right in every sense of the word - historically, politically, culturally and, very importantly, legally. This is also the basis of our people's confidence in Victory.

Watch more: We will endure and win, - Zelensky on anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine. VIDEO

Ukraine has held out under Russia's brutal attacks. We have already succeeded in liberating part of the territory that was occupied after February 24. Gradually we will liberate other areas of our state that are now under occupation. We were able during such a war to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union. We have preserved the stability of our state institutions. We reconstructed the energy system to work in the grid of the European continent. We redirected all logistical processes in the state - military and economic. And most importantly, we have maintained internal unity, overcoming the conflicts and contradictions that interfered in the past.

We must all remember the price of mistakes and discord that made it difficult for previous generations to get to the results we have today. We must remember how much our people had to endure before it was possible to restore Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

See more: We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS