Occupiers were decisively repulsed and retreated with losses near Verkhnokamyanka. Enemy reconnaissance attempt was repelled by battle near Berestovo and Bilogorivka, - AFU General Staff

The one hundred and forty-fourth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion has begun. In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform the specified tasks.

According to available information, there is a restriction on visiting the forest by the local population in the border areas of the Brest region. This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of AFU General Staff.

As noted, there are no significant changes in the Siversk direction. The enemy carried out an airstrike near Esman, Sumy region. In addition, it periodically carries out aerial reconnaissance and artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines. It shelled the areas of the settlements of Petrivka, Rydne, Sosnivka, Slatine, Pryshyb, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Verkhniy Saltiv and others. The Orlan-10 UAV conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the Slavyansk direction, enemy fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in particular, in the districts of Dibrovny, Mykilskyi, Podolivka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Chepil, Krasnopillya, and Kurulka," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, in the Slavyansk direction, the enemy shelled civil and military infrastructure near Zakitny, Hryhorivka, Tetyanivka, Zvanivka, Minkivka, Raigorodok and others with barrel and rocket artillery. He led assaults in the area of ​​Ivano-Daryivka, but was unsuccessful. Tried to advance in the direction of Verkhnokamyanka. He was decisively repulsed, suffered losses and withdrew. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of operational-tactical level UAVs near Zvanivka, Fedorivka, and Serebryanka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at our positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Berestove, Bilorogovka, Vershina, Vyimka, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil and the territory of the Vugleghirska TPP. Ukrainian soldiers competently repelled another reconnaissance attempt with a battle near Berestovo and Bilogorivka. The occupiers also launched missile and air strikes near Soledar, Pokrovsky and Svitlodarsk.

It is also noted that in the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhya directions, systematic shelling of the positions of our troops along the contact line continues. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Kamianka, Shcherbaki and Mali Shcherbaki.

According to the General Staff, shelling was recorded in the areas of Novovorontsovka, Kobzartsi, Blagodatne, Bila Krynytsia, Trudolyubivka, Novogrigorivka, Olenivka, Prybuzke, Oleksandrivka, Lupareve and others in the South Bug region. The enemy launched rocket attacks on the city of Mykolaiv. The threat of repetition of such actions by the enemy in the region remains.

In order to identify changes in the position of our troops and adjust fire, the occupiers conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs of operational-tactical and tactical levels. The enemy continues the engineering equipment of the positions.