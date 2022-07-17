Mykolaiv was subjected to massive rocket attack. Hits and fires at two industrial plants, - Kim

On the morning of July 17, approximately at 03:05, Mykolaiv again came under massive rocket fire.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Lim, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, it was previously known about hits and fires at two industrial enterprises. Detailed information is being clarified.

Kim also briefed on the situation in the region during the day.

"Yesterday, July 16, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the villages of Shevchenkive, Zorya, Novoruske of the Shevchenkiv community were shelled. In the village of Shevchenkiv, three people were killed and three were injured as a result of the shelling. Also, residential buildings were hit in populated areas, as a result of which there were fire and destruction," the message reads.

It is also noted that on July 16, at 12:00 p.m. The mouths of the Halytsyn community were subjected to massive shelling. Residential buildings and commercial buildings were damaged. There are no casualties.

In the Bashtan district, on July 16, from 09:30 to 14:30, there were shellings in Shirokivska hromada. One woman died and a residential building was destroyed. There were also hits on agricultural buildings, cowsheds, and outside settlements.

"On July 16, approximately at 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., there were shellings in Ingulska hromada. As a result of the hits, the fields were on fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Information about the damage is being clarified. Also, approximately at 7:00 p.m., on July 16th, the village of Volodymyrivka was shelled Volodymyrivsk community. The shots were fired outside the settlement. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage," Kim said.

Shelling of villages along the demarcation line continues in the Berezneguvat community. Information on victims and damage is being clarified.

In Voznesensk and Pervomaisk districts, the day and night passed quite calmly.