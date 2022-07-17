Enemy launched missile attack on Kharkiv, shelling region's territory. Izyum direction remains hot, - Synehubiv

That night, the Russian occupiers again hit Kharkiv with rockets.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, around 3 a.m. in the Kyiv district two rockets hit one floor of a five-story industrial building and caught fire. A 59-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in a medical facility.

"The enemy shelled the Dergachevo community intensively during the night. As a result of the shelling, there were fires in industrial buildings, a car was on fire. In Chkalov community, Chuguev district, the roof of a private house burned as a result of the occupants' shelling. There were fortunately no casualties," notes Synehubiv.

"Fighting in the Kharkiv region continues. The enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions, regrouping, conducting aerial reconnaissance. The Izyum direction remains hot, where our AFU does not let the enemy through and does not lose their positions," he adds.

