Russia is seriously concerned about threat of offensive by AFU forces in southern Ukraine, - British intelligence

Taking into account Zelensky's statements and the steps taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to de-occupy the southern regions, Russia began to strengthen its defensive positions and mobilize additional forces and military equipment.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in summary of British intelligence.

"Russia is strengthening its defensive positions in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine. We are talking about the movement of manpower, equipment and defense supplies between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhya and Kherson. Russian forces in Melitopol are also stepping up security measures," the report reads.

It is noted that Ukrainian forces have been exerting pressure on the Russian defense line in the Kherson region for more than a month, and recent political statements from the country's leadership have warned of upcoming offensive operations to oust Russia from the territories it now controls.

Read more: AFU confidently advances along Kherson direction - OC "South"

"Russian defense moves are likely a response to anticipated Ukrainian offensives, to demands made by Defense Minister Shoigu during a recent visit to the Donbass, and to the attacks that Ukraine is launching against command posts, logistical hubs, and troop concentrations. Given the pressure on Russian manpower, the strengthening of the South, while the fight for Donbass continues, probably demonstrates the seriousness with which Russian commanders perceive the threat," analysts note.