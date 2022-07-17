AFU destroyed enemy ammunition depot, headquarters and barracks in Lazurne, Kherson region - Khlan

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot, headquarters and barracks, which the occupiers had set up in the "Chaika" sanatorium in Lazurne, Kherson region.

This was stated in Facebook by advisor to the head of Kherson RMA Serhiy Khlan, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Kherson region. In Lazurne, on the seashore, in the sanatorium "Chaika" the Russians had set up an ammunition depot, a headquarters, and barracks. This night it was all gone, because the AFU hit the exact target. Locals say it burned very well and detonated for a long time," he said.

