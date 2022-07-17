Ukrainian An-12 transport plane that crashed in Greece was carrying dangerous cargo on Serbia-Jordan-Bangladesh route, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikolenko

At night, in the north of Greece, a Ukrainian transport plane An-12, which was carrying dangerous cargo on the route Serbia-Jordan-Bangladesh, crashed.

This fact was confirmed in Facebook by spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, the crew consisted of eight citizens of Ukraine. The preliminary cause of the accident was the failure of one of the engines.

"On the instructions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, on the basis of the consulate of Ukraine in Thessaloniki an operational headquarters was created. Ukrainian consuls have already arrived at the scene of the crash, interacting with rescuers and law enforcement officers of Greece to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. Rescue and firefighting operations are currently ongoing," said Nikolenko.

Read more: Su-25 attack aircraft went down in Rostov Region of Russian Federation