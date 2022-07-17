Enemy is getting worse with logistics - Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy warehouses and command posts of the occupiers in the South. This prevents the enemy from advancing and counterattacking.

This was stated by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, over the past 24 hours the AFU attacked Russian air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units in the South. Field depots were also destroyed.

"So the enemy is getting worse with logistics, with supplies, which means that in order to go forward, they don't have the certainty of having anything to do it with. That's why they hold on to their positions and try to strengthen themselves somehow," Humeniuk said.

She explained that this is very demoralizing for the occupants, because destroyed command posts cannot make decisions and shape the subsequent actions of their troops.

"The destruction of logistics, accumulations of equipment, and ammunition indicates that there is simply nothing to go forward, take any offensive actions and, of course, strengthen themself with some ammunition," the head of the press center emphasized.