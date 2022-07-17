Six Russian ships and boats control transportation of stolen Ukrainian food in Azov Sea, - AFU Navy

The Russian Federation keeps six warships and boats in the Sea of Azov to control maritime communications for the illegal export of food from the occupied parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Facebook page of Navy.

"The enemy has redeployed a significant number of ships in Sevastopol to Novorossiysk and continues to control maritime communications in the Sea of Azov in order to illegally export products seized in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian Federation ships carried out combat duty in missile safe areas in the zone of coastal air defense systems cover.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch-Yenikal strait passage was made:

-to the Sea of Azov - 24 vessels, of which 7 vessels moved from the Bosporus Strait;

-To the Black Sea - 33 vessels, of which 6 vessels continued moving in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait," the statement said.

The Navy notes that the Russian Federation continues to turn off the Automatic Identification System (AIS) on civilian ships in the Sea of Azov, which is a violation of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS).

It is also reported that in the Black Sea there are two enemy carriers of "Kalibr" missiles on alert, in the Mediterranean Sea there are five enemy carriers of "Kalibr" missiles and two missile cruisers.