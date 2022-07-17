FSB representatives hold second wave of mobilization in occupied territories of Luhansk region, all men are sent to front, - Haidai

In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, mobilization took place and is taking place constantly.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, on the air of the national telethon, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilnе.

He added that if the first wave was carried out by representatives of the so-called "LNR", where certain men were not sent to fight because of a bribe, now there is a second wave of mobilization, which is carried out by representatives of the FSB - they do not take money, they have a clear command: send everyone to the front.

"Sometimes, the so-called 'local authorities' resort to tricks: they place advertisements for jobs with large salaries. Those who apply for a job get summonses the next day," Haidai said.

