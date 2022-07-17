Bundestag demands that Scholz convene national conference on aid to Ukraine

Bundestag deputy from the Free Democratic Party Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a demand to hold a conference to tell in detail about the already provided and planned aid to Ukraine.

This is written by the publication Welt

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who heads the defense committee in the Bundestag, urged Scholz to convene a "National Conference on Ukraine" as soon as possible.

According to her, at this meeting, representatives of the federal chancellor's office, the arms industry, trade unions and the Bundeswehr will be able to sit down and agree on further steps to help Ukraine.

"The goal (of the meeting. - Ed.) should be to get an orderly review (of German aid to Ukraine. - Ed.) to initiate the next steps in a targeted, mutually agreed upon manner," the letter says.

Strack-Zimmerman emphasizes that the war in Ukraine is in a decisive phase.

"While the Ukrainian army is courageously resisting the brutal Russian onslaught, trying to contain the Russian army and celebrating its own military successes thanks to our humanitarian, economic and military support, Russia continues to prepare for major offensives," the deputy warns.

She believes that how long Ukraine will be able to defend itself and whether it will ultimately succeed in the war depends "especially on the support of Germany." Therefore, the German government "must do more to help Ukraine win this war."

"Germany must assume the leadership role demanded by its Western partners in Europe and, without a doubt, move forward decisively and boldly," Strack-Zimmerman concluded.