Zelenskyi on anniversary of shooting down of MH-17: Russian Federation continues to sow grief and death

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that all those involved in the destruction of the MH-17 plane in 2014 and the commission of other war crimes in Ukraine will be found and brought to justice.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"On the eighth anniversary of the MH17 plane crash, our thoughts are with the relatives and loved ones of all those innocently killed by Russia. Today, the Russian Federation continues to sow grief and death on Ukrainian soil. But nothing will go unpunished! Every criminal will be brought to justice!" - emphasized the president.

It will be recalled that the Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777, which was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down on July 17, 2014 in the Torez area (Donetsk region). 298 people died as a result of the fall.

19 червня 2019 року JIT назвала імена чотирьох підозрюваних, On June 19, 2019, the JIT named four suspects who are believed to be involved in the transportation and combat use of the Buk missile system that shot down the MH17 plane. Three of them are Russians. This is a former FSB officer, the so-called former Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Girkin (Strelkov), a general, and at the time of the destruction of the plane, a colonel of the MID of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, the head of the MID of the DPR, Serhiy Dubinsky, and lieutenant colonel of the MID special forces Oleg Pulatov, at the time - deputy head of the "intelligence service of the DPR". The fourth is Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who fought on the side of the DPR. All of them were declared internationally wanted.

On March 9, 2020, court hearings in the MH17 case began in the Netherlands.

On June 7, 2021, the merits of the case began. Militants Ihor Girkin and Leonid Kharchenko, as well as Russian general Serhiy Dubinsky, who are suspects in the case, did not appear at the meeting.

