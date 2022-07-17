Troops of Russian Federation are hitting Mykolaiv with atypical weapons, they have additional, maximally destructive effect, - OC "South"

Russian occupying troops are hitting Mykolaiv with converted anti-aircraft missiles.

The head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the "South" operational command, Natalia Humeniuk, told about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"During the shelling of Mykolaiv, Russian troops use atypical weapons. That is, they use S300 anti-aircraft missile systems, equipping them with an atypical explosive projectile that has an additional, maximally destructive effect. That is why several districts of Mykolaiv have extensive destruction," she said.

