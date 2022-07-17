19-year-old soldier shot down already sixth attack aircraft of Russian Federation Su-25, - National Guard

A National Guard fighter shot down another Russian plane with an Igla MANPADS. He already has 6 enemy planes and one cruise missile of the occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the National Guard, Censor.NET informs.

"The lineman of the National Guard of Ukraine, who is only 19 years old, now performs combat missions protecting the Ukrainian sky in the Zaporizhzhia direction and mercilessly beats the enemy in the air together with his faithful "girlfriend" MANPADS "Igla". The National Guardsman, whom Ukrainians have already nicknamed in social networks Zaporizhzhia avenger" once again distinguished himself with a well-hit shot," NGU said.

"I was called that after I destroyed three planes. In principle, I like it, and so do my comrades. But the main thing is that it has results - fewer enemy planes will destroy our cities, and their pilots will know that their sortie may be the last", said the fighter.

The National Guard said that during regular enemy airstrikes on the positions of our defenders, the National Guard shot down two more enemy planes. In addition, on July 16, around ten o'clock in the evening, he managed to shoot down a cruise missile.

"And already on the morning of the next day, he replenished his treasury of downed planes with another "dryer"! Now the guardsman already has 6 enemy SU-25 planes and one cruise missile of the occupiers," the NGU concluded.

