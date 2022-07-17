Medvedev threatens Ukraine with "doomsday" in event of "attack" on occupied Crimea
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, ex-President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said that in the event of Ukraine's "attack" on the Russian-occupied Crimea, "judgment day" will come for everyone.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.
"If something like this happens, it will be doomsday for all of them," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password