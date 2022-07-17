ENG
Medvedev threatens Ukraine with "doomsday" in event of "attack" on occupied Crimea

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, ex-President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said that in the event of Ukraine's "attack" on the Russian-occupied Crimea, "judgment day" will come for everyone.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"If something like this happens, it will be doomsday for all of them," he said.

