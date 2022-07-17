Odesa authorities refute statement of Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation about destruction of Harpoon missile depot

Against the background of the successful operation of HIMARS and Harpoon on the bases and warehouses of Russian troops, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced their destruction.

According to the Russians, the launcher and transport-loader of the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system were allegedly destroyed in the occupied Donetsk region.

Russia also claims that a missile strike in Odesa destroyed the alleged warehouse of anti-ship missiles Harpoon.

In his telegram, the spokesman of Odesa RMA Serhii Bratchuk ridiculed the statements of the Russian Federation

"The Ministry of Shame and Murders of Russia, which they call the Ministry of Defense, fashioned Harpoon missiles out of furniture boards... They hit a warehouse of a trading and manufacturing company with a missile yesterday, where there was not even a hint of anything military," he said.

According to Bratchuk, the company's warehouse was completely destroyed.

American-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Denmark. At the beginning of June, according to the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, they have already started to defend the Black Sea coast.

