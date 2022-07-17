In Russia, cadet and junior army classes are being opened en masse - MID of Ministry of Defense

The Russian Federation is expanding the scope of military training for children.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In Belgorod and the Belgorod region, 500 cadet classes and about 1,000 junior army classes have been opened. Also, in Belgorod, Russia, on the basis of the local DOSAAF branch, initial military training courses have been opened for those who want to serve in the army, but do not have the relevant experience. Graduates of the courses are encouraged to sign contract with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The approach of the war zone to the border of the Belgorod region forces the local authorities to move a number of objects related to the war deep into Russian territory. In particular, the so-called "reception point for refugees", and in fact - for forcibly displaced persons, was relocated from the area near the village of Nekhoteevka to the Oktyabrskiy.

The logistics of receiving people remain unchanged: after registration, the "refugees" are sent to the premises of the "Viraj" sports complex (indoor kart track). Since the beginning of the war, 6,500 people, including 1,400 children, have passed through the checkpoint.

At the same time, the practice of illegal adoption of children from Donbas by Russian families does not stop. On July 14, the governor of the Moscow region, Vorobyov, announced the completion of the procedure of "transferring 9 children from the "DPR" to families from the Moscow region," the report says.