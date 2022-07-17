To date, 1,346 bodies of civilians killed by the Russians have been found in Kyiv region, - Nebytov

In the Kyiv region, 1,346 bodies of civilians killed by the Russian military have already been discovered. The number is not final.

Andrii Nebytov, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, this number is already 1,346 bodies of killed civilians," he said.

Nebytov emphasized that most were killed with firearms.

"I can say that this is not the final figure, because every day we work and, unfortunately, at the positions where the army of the Russian Federation was stationed, we find more and more bodies of buried people, temporarily buried," said the head of the Kyiv region police.

Nebytov also informed that currently about 300 people are considered missing in Kyiv region.