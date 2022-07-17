Thanked for powerful defense support, - Zelenskyi had conversation with Trudeau

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Zelensky's Twitter.

"I spoke with Justin Trudeau. I thanked for the constant powerful defense support. I reiterated that the international position on sanctions should be principled. After the terrorist attacks in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Chasovoy Yar, etc., the pressure should be increased, not weakened."

Read more: Zelenskyi on anniversary of shooting down of MH-17: Russian Federation continues to sow grief and death