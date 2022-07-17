US urged its citizens to leave Ukraine due to increase in missile strikes, - US State Department

The demand for US citizens to urgently leave Ukraine is connected with the increase of missile strikes by Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the statement of the official representative of the US State Department, Andrea Kalan, during the telethon.

"I want to emphasize that this announcement (call to leave Ukraine - ed.) is precise because of the unpredictability of missile strikes from Russia. As we can see, Russia is increasing its strikes on Ukraine. Our embassy has published an announcement about this. But the United States will continue to work with Ukraine, support Ukraine, and we intend to do so as long as necessary," Kalan stressed.

At the same time, she noted that the USA regularly publishes similar appeals to its citizens who are in Ukraine or are going to go there.

