I accepted decision to remove Prosecutor General and remove head of SSU, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional address to Ukrainians on July 17.

"I made a decision to remove the Prosecutor General and remove the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As of today, 651 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding high treason and collaborative activities of employees of prosecutor's offices, pretrial investigation bodies, and other law enforcement agencies. In 198 criminal proceedings, relevant persons were notified of suspicion.

In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SSU remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state.

Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the connections that have been recorded between the employees of the security forces of Ukraine and the special services of Russia pose very serious questions to the relevant leaders. Each of these questions will receive a proper answer," the message states.

