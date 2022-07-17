Appropriate person has been selected, and finalization of this decision depends on competition commission, - Zelenskyi on election of head of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an evening video message that the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has already been selected, the word is up to the competition commission.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state stated this in an evening address.

"I want everyone who depends on the extremely sensitive issue of appointing a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to hear me today. My position as the President of Ukraine is that the competition that took place should lead to a completely logical decision on the appointment of a new leader. The appropriate person has been selected, and the finalization of this decision depends on the tender commission," he emphasized.

Watch more: I accepted decision to remove Prosecutor General and remove head of SSU, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

According to the President, without a full-fledged head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, its full functioning is impossible.

"By the way, the same applies to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. The term of office of the previous head has ended. And a competitive procedure for the selection of a new head of NABU should take place. I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to intensify the process of launching the relevant competition," the head of state emphasized.