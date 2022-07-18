Ukrainians will never accept Canada's decision regarding Nord Stream turbine, - Zelenskyi - Trudeau

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said that Ukrainians will not accept Canada's decision to hand over the Nord Stream turbine to Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, Zelensky stated this in his video address.

"I spoke today with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Of course, we discussed our cooperation, and I thanked him, I thanked Canada for its support. But I separately noted that Ukrainians will never accept Canada's decision regarding the Nord Stream turbine, which has been decided to be handed over to Germany, in fact, in violation of the sanctions regime," he said.

"This is not just a question about the turbine. It is a question of compliance with sanctions. If there is one violation now, it is only a matter of time when the next ones will happen. Russia is doing this on purpose, blackmailing with gas and provoking violations of sanctions," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, there are enough routes for the transit of Russian gas to Europe. And every country must maintain principles.

Read more: Thanked for powerful defense support, - Zelenskyi had conversation with Trudeau